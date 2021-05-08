‘Not normal’ ― Bayern’s Muller hails Lewandowski after hatrick exploit

Kindly Share This Story:

Thomas Muller joked Robert Lewandowski is “not normal” after the Bayern Munich star scored a hat-trick to close in on a Bundesliga record.

Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions on Saturday before kicking a ball thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s dramatic win over RB Leipzig.

Hansi Flick’s side proceeded to put on a worthy celebration against Borussia Monchengladbach, hammering them 6-0 at Allianz Arena to mark their ninth straight title in sensational style.

Lewandowski was integral, scoring a hat-trick to take his tally of league goals to the campaign for 39, moving him to within one of Gerd Muller’s all-time Bundesliga single-season record of 40 set in 1971-72.

With two games remaining – against Freiburg and Augsburg respectively – it seems almost certain that Lewandowski will etch his name into the record books, and current team-mate Muller remains in awe at his prowess.

“We do have to say, that we as a team try our hardest for him. But how he is able to score those goals is not normal as well,” he joked.

Muller has now won 10 Bundesliga titles, though conceded it has not always been a smooth ride this season. Indeed, his fellow long-time team-mates Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and David Alaba, along with head coach Flick, are all leaving at the end of the campaign.

“I do have to say that the game was more championship-like than the actual championship,” Muller said.

“It was a great game today. We were there from the first until the last minute. Thanks to all the emotions and the euphoria, we knew that we had won the championship before the actual match.

“If you look at the big picture, then it was very hard for us over the past two weeks to be honest. Through all the talks I had with the others, the elimination in the Champions League really hurt us.

“We felt like we could do something in the Champions League this season. But we were able to overcome that in the recent two weeks. We were able to properly take a deep breath.

“There is not a lot of romance in this business, but we tried to have as much romance at the end of the season today as we could.

“Jerome will leave, David will leave, Javi will leave and the coach will leave. I know that Hansi hasn’t been here for so long, but the other three were my teammates for nearly ten years now, so they were always there when we won the championship for nine times in a row.”

When it comes to Lewandowski, however, Muller added: “Well that is not about romance. I don’t know how many hat-tricks and braces this guy had. It is more like mathematics!”

It proved to be a bittersweet moment for Flick, who is entering the final two games of a short but hugely successful tenure in which Bayern have won seven trophies.

“It’s outstanding what the team has achieved,” he said. “You could see that we were ready. That’s the mentality of this team. The game today was worthy of champions.

“The whole club creates this atmosphere that you can be successful. Bayern has always been my club, I was a big fan when I was young, Gerd Muller was my big idol, Paul Breitner, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I have now experienced two fantastic years here. To experience this togetherness on a daily basis is outstanding. These two years have been very valuable for me.”

