Nine things you should know about Evannie Isioma Patrick

Evannie Isioma Patrick is a celebrity of a sort. The Delta State born ex beauty queen has traversed from being a brand ambassador of many products to building her own fashion brand called Evannie Patrick Couture.

The delectable queen who has cut her teeth in many endeavours has become a budding brand.

These are nine among so many things she is known for.

1. She was born in Lagos mainland, Lagos State, but is originally from Ika South, Delta State, Nigeria.

2. She went to Kems College, Lagos State and graduated from Houdegbe North American University, Benin with BSc in Business Administration and Management. She also bagged a Postgraduate Diploma in both Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

3. She launched her brand Evannie Patrick Couture several years ago.

4. She was decorated the Beauty Queen of the Year at the One Nation Award of Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, MBGA 2017.

5. Evannie Isioma Patrick bagged Africa Icon Youth Ambassador of the Year at the prestigious Africa Icon Awards 2018.

6. She won the Face of Candycity World 2018 and was honoured with Best Female Designer Beauty Queen of the Year. She and also received nomination at the Starzz Awards 2018 in the Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year category.

7. Her fashion outfit, Evannie Patrick Couture won the Enterprise of the Year at the Nigeria Women Achievers Awards 2018.

8. She also bagged Africa’s Most Influential Young Female CEO of the Year at the prestigious Africa CEO Merit Awards 2019.

9. She is an upcoming actress and a brand Influencer with antecedents

