NIMC captures 15m enrollees in 7 months – DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC has revealed that 56 million enrollees have so far been captured in the NIN data base.

The marginal increase was made possible since October, 2020 when the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami took over the supervision of the agency.

The figures shows an increase of 15m in the last seven months of the enrollment exercise from 41m it was as at October, 2020, representing over 30% increase of the previous figure.

The NIMC NIN enrolment exercise commenced in 2012 and captured only 41 million in 8 years due to poor funding and inadequate provision of logistics.

The Director General of the agency, Prof Aziz Aliyu, made this revealed this on Monday at the virtual launch of a new national policy and four digital projects.

READ ALSO:

“As of today, NIMC has been able to register 56 million Nigerians with their NIN and that has been possible since Dr Isa Pantami took over as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in October 2020.

We register at least two million Nigerians monthly which is a good effort toward the digital economy agenda,’’ he stated.

The projects launched were the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institutions, Emergency Communications Centre in Akure, Ondo State, alongside Digital Economy Centre at the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State; Delta State University, Abraka; and Government Secondary School, Rigasa, Kaduna State.

The project launch was the10th edition in the series by the minister.

Kindly Share This Story: