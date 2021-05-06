NIMASA to facilitate STCW accredited courses for Navy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey BivbereBy Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has pledged its support for the accreditation of professional courses offered by the Nigerian Navy as well as facilitating the attainment of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) status for the Nigerian Navy’s training institutes.

Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed these in Lagos when the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, visited the Agency’s headquarters.

Jamoh spoke in response to requests by Lawal, who believed collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA was not only required for the success of the country’s maritime goals but also inevitable.

Jamoh stated: “NIMASA is all for anything that would enhance safety and security in our waters and promote shipping. This is in line with our mandate. We would support and advance courses and causes geared towards maximising our maritime potential.

“Our maritime training institutions and courses have their basis in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

We would help the Nigerian Navy obtain the STCW status for its training bodies, and facilitate the accreditation of its programmes, on purpose to advance our common goal of maritime safety and security.”

Taking cognisance of the need Waterways Protection Infrastructure (the Deep Blue Project), which is domiciled in NIMASA.

Earlier, the FOC said the visit was in view of NIMASA’s critical role in the maintenance of standards and safety in the country’s maritime environment. He said the relationship between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA had led to improved maritime safety and security in Nigerian waters.

Lawal commended efforts by NIMASA to ensure safety and standards

Kindly Share This Story: