Nigeria’s 1914 amalgamation created a lopsided union – YGC

…Forms global group to push interests

By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, the Yoruba Global Council, YGC, Sunday, faulted the 1914 amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates of Nigeria noting that created a lopsided union.

In a statement by its spokesman, Chair of the Department of Political Studies and International Relations, North West University in South Africa, Professor Lere Amusan, the YGC said it was committed to the rebirth of a new Nigeria where there “is equity, fairplay and ample respect for human dignity and self-worth.”

The YGC said it was coming as a child of necessity to rejuvenate the Yoruba race to the track of laudable past of rich culture, robust economy and decency

The statement reads: “The Yoruba Global Council was conceived after a thorough review of our antecedents, our travails, our plight and what the future portend for us as Oduduwa descendants of the Yoruba race, in the present-day Nigeria. Ours is a child of necessity on a rescue mission at a time like this, when tradition, custom, culture, heritage and values are fast developing wings for a flight to possible oblivion.

“YGC is born to be nurtured for the task to restoring sanity to a race that is fast on the lane to depletion, owing to lack of due consciousness and the needed cohesion to bound us together as a people with common destiny.

“We put this group together to assert our rights as a people and race within Nigeria and seek the good of our people, through peaceful means, while rejecting the lingering sovereignty dispute and the operation of the imposed, unitary constitutional arrangements of Nigeria, in assertion of our inalienable right to fair treatment in an egalitarian country of our dream.

“We are opposed to the flawed foundations laid in the 1914 Amalgamation of the Protectorates of Southern Nigeria with the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria, which created a lopsided union, locking the diverse peoples of Nigeria into one political union with little attention to how we cohabit without offending our cultural values and traditions.

“On this note, the YGC will readily align with any group with genuine crave to righting the wrongs for the rebirth of a new Nigeria where there is equity, fairplay and ample respect for human dignity and self-worth.”

