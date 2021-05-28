Breaking News
Nigerian troops raid IPOB camp in Agbochia forest, kill 7, arrest 5

Army

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of 6 Division, Nigeria Army, in a joint security operation have killed seven IPOB militants after raiding their camp in Agbochia Forest in Eleme and Oyigbo LGA of Rivers state.

Sources said the troops, led by Brig Gen MD Danja also arrested five other armed IPOB militants.

During the clearance operation, the joint security team comprising men of the Nigeria Police, operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) engaged the IPOB members in a gun battle.

An intelligence officer involved in the operation disclosed that the troops did not record any casualty on their side.

The source said: “Items recovered during the clearance/raid Operations on IPOB/ESN camp included AK 47 rifles, G3 rifles, locally made machine gun and G3 magazine.

Also, recovered were several rounds of ammunition, Baofeng hand-held radios with chargers, Black Barrett’s, NAF Tag and rank of an LCPL, GD belts, locally made helmet with ESN inscription, assorted phones, NPF face cap, pieces of boots, camouflage T-shirt, backpack and other valuable documents.

“Reportedly, the camp was destroyed in-situ.

“Meanwhile, the suspects and corpses have been handed over to Rivers State Commissioner of Police for further investigation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

