Nigeria: Why Rep caucus support Southern Governors position – Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa yesterday said the desire for the continued existence of Nigeria as one country was the reason why the members House of Representatives frm southern Nigeria took the decision to support the resolution of the Southern Governors.

Idahosa in chat with newsmen in Benin City said that it was time for those that are genuinely concerned about the progress and survival of Nigeria as one entity to speak truth to power.

He noted that resolutions of Southern Governors on open grazing, devolution of power, among others, were part of efforts aimed at proffering solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

He said “This is why we firmly support our governors on the immediate ban on open cattle grazing across Southern Nigeria and other decisions taken by the governors.

“On the ban on open grazing, we also support the recommendation that the Federal Government should provide alternative and modern livestock management that does not constitute a security and economic challenge to the nation.

“This position is in firm restatement of our insistence that our nation must exist and be governed on the platform of democratic tenets of social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism, rule of law and constitutional order.

“We are ready to deploy all legislative instruments at our disposal for the actualisation of these decisions,” he stated.

Idahosa who is the Chairman House Committee on Legislative Compliance said his desire is to see one Nigeria where things work for all irrespective of religion, tribe and political party affiliation.

