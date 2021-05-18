Nigeria Foremost Singer, Supernova’s Music Dexterity

Kindly Share This Story:

In Nigeria, Supernova has proven that female artistes are still very much relevant in the industry and can never be pushovers by their male counterparts.

Born as Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato but refers to as Supernova.

She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, activist and CEO of Supernova Music Worldwide, a record label she founded for the discovery and nurturing the hidden talents of Nigerian/international artistes both male and female.

The gifted and enormously endowed singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer and activist was born on 23rd February 1999.

She can be described as a combination of beauty and brain.

Her energetic performances coupled with her melodious elegance have enacted her urge in embracing different genres of musical styles.

One unique quality about this sonorous voice singer is that, she’s ready to break the jinx with her music in the most competitive Nigeria music industry.

One of the things she detest according to information is poverty, maltreatment, discrimination, domestic violence, gender humiliation and corruption at any level.

As an activist, Supernova’s huge presence on social media is second to none. She is always there campaigning against all the above listed inhuman activities.

Supernova’s genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

Aside her music dexterity, another thing that endear her to many is her stage craft.

For months, she has been topping musical chart on both radio, television and online music platform.

Having discovered her God-given musical career very early in life, Supernovamusician commenced her foray into the limelight as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, that dropped kiddies songs like Lord You Registered My Name, Jesus Died On The Cross and many more in the album.

After a downturn in the group because of management, she stopped music and focused on her education.

She attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University as a student of Business administration where she shined through wining three different crowns, Miss Business administration, Miss NFCS Unizik chapter, Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi state native which caused an uproar after she won but she retained the crown because of her underlying unique and outstanding performance.

Supernova is the first of six children of Mr. Gabriel Nweke and Mrs. Beatrice Nweke both indigenes of Ebonyi state.

Supernova has dropped up to eight singles so far, My Year, Love Me, Badder Than You, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit and Hustle Go-Pay. She dropped five of her singles in one day and this was how she made her debut in the Nigerian music industry being the first Nigerian artist to do that.

Her activism remains profound on social media advocating for a better standard of living in Nigeria and educating people on the bad norms in our society that has become normal two of the viral videos are when she said that “everybody in Nigeria is gay it’s just a question of how gay you are” and when she said “there is no heaven there is no hell” the full video is all over blogs and websites and social media pages. Supernova is yet to drop an album but she said in 2021 her fans should be expecting her very first album which she has started working on and it will be one of a kind and they should not expect anything less but the best of her.

Supernova in an interview with our correspondent reveals to us how she played the lead character in the movie Anger of Immortals directed by Ndubuisi Odowa coins and which she produced herself. She said I’m a movie producer and actress I’ve acted alongside famous actors like Pete Edochie, Zack Orji, Ernest Obi, Yul Edochie, Chelsea Eze, Alex Usifo, Chiwetalu Agu to mention but a few so playing the lead character won’t be a problem for me becomes I’ve come a long way to be where I’m today. Famous actress Destiny Etiko played her supporting character as her sister Ije and she played the lead character as Olaedo in the movie Anger of Immortals, Which featured other prominent actors like Chinwe Owoh, Hez Achor, Chigozie Nwoye and Leo Ewuzie.

Her journey into the music world started in 2019 and ever since she registered her presence, she’s living no stone unturned.

