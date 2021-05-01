NGX moves 328.39m shares worth N3.11bn in positive trading

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd on Friday transacted 328.39 million shares valued at N3.11billion in positive trading.

This was against 270.69 million shares worth N2.04 billion exchanged in 3,910 deals on Thursday, an increase of 21.32 per cent.

FBN Holdings remained investors delight with 95.29 million shares valued at N641.16 million.

Access Bank followed with 44.33 million shares worth N327.31 million, while United Bank for Africa accounted for 22.15 million shares valued at N161.26 million.

Honeywell sold 18.23 million shares worth N21.17 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 15.61 million shares valued at N348.29 million.

Also, the market capitalisation increased by N196 billion or 0.95 per cent to N20.847 trillion from N20.651 trillion reported on Thursday.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index rose by 373.22 points or 0.95 per cent to 39,834.42 against 39,461.20 on Thursday.

Regency Alliance Insurance led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, increasing by 10 per cent to 33k per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with 8.30 per cent to close at 39k, while Royal Exchange added 8.16 per cent to 53k per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 7.69 per cent to 42k, while BUA Cement increased by 7.15 per cent to N77.90 per share.

On the other hand, NCR dominated the losers’ chart in percentage terms with 9.92 per cent to N2.27 per share.

Vanleer trailed with 9.70 per cent to N6.05, while Honeywell dipped 9.38 per cent to N1.16 per share.

SUNU Assurances shed 9.23 per cent to 59k, while Unity Bank declined by 8.82 per cent to 62k per share.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

