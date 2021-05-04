NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu, recovers drugged cakes, cocaine

Kindly Share This Story:

….400-level varsity student nabbed for selling drugs on campus

By Kingsley Omonobi

Five persons have been arrested by operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, after raiding some eateries in Jos, the Plateau State capital where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa were recovered in addition to 48.726 kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

The Plateau Commander, Ibrahim Braji, who disclosed the arrest, gave the names of the drug joints raided as KNL Lounge located along Lamingo Road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low-Cost Estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Avenue, all within Jos metropolis.

Besides the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized include Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5 grammes; Tramadol, 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg.

Also, a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23 grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine when operatives of the agency in Enugu State raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Niger State Command of the agency also arrested a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Abel Godwin Idio.

He was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university for selling two strong variants of cannabis: Arizona and Loud, concealed in textbooks.

The state commander of the agency, Haruna Kwetishe, said Abel used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.

Vanguard News Nigeria

