NDDC Board: Niger Delta group urge Buhari to appoint technocrats

As President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to reconstitute the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) a Niger Delta group, Progressive Youth Leadership Foundation (PYLF) has urged him to bring in persons who fit in the various departments in the NDDC.

The group said bringing persons linked with corruption would jeopardize the efforts of the President to rid the system of corrupt persons.

One of the members of the group and also a Niger Delta Stakeholder, Comrade Ambrosini Tari Sambo while speaking with journalists in Abuja said that appointing right persons in the various departments in the NDDC would guarantee the growth of the region.

He said the relative peace being enjoyed in the region may not be guaranteed if persons with questionable characters were appointed into the Board.

He reiterated that if the President fails to appoint the appropriate persons into the Board of the NDDC, there will be crisis in the region.

“The President should bring in core technocrats that would move the Niger Delta Region forward instead of recycling those who have been in the Board before without adding value to the Region”, he noted.

Comrade Tari advised President Buhari to disregard pressure to appoint persons with questionable characters who have been linked with corruption in the past into the Board of the NDDC.

“If we find out that people with questionable character are in that Board that the President wants to set up in the NDDC, the relative peace that is enjoyed in the Niger Delta Region cannot be guaranteed.

“The President should go to the drawing board and look for technocrats that will oversee the Board of NDDC towards the betterment of the Niger Delta Region.

“If you are appointing someone to be Executive Director Finance, let it be that the person is being certified as a Finance person, if you are bringing someone as Executive Director Project, the person will be certified by COREN”, he added.

