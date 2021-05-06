NCC warns Telecom consumers against sharing cell phone, NIN, SIM

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecom consumers not to share their cell phones, National Identity Number (NIN), and Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards with others.

Mr Efeosa Edehen, Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, said on Thursday at a consumer conversation event organised by the commission in Abuja that defaulters would be held liable for any crime committed with the SIM cards.

The conversation with the theme “Know Your Rights and Obligations as a Telecom Consumer” was aimed at enlightening consumers on the dangers of shearing such vital information.

He warned that Nigerians must be extremely careful with their devices so they do not fall into the hands of wrong people who would use them to commit crime and later be traced to the owners of the devices, NIN or SIM cards.

Edehen cautioned Nigerians not to help any of the consumers to link their SIM cards with their NIN or give phones to other people to make calls, send texts, or use social media.

“Your phone carries your identity and therefore should be protected and always be with you.

“Note that you will be responsible for whatever wrong/offense someone else committed while using your SIM card(s). So, be very vigilant.

“As a citizen, it is very important and necessary to register for National Identity Number (NIN) and to ensure your NIN is linked to your SIM cards,” he said.

Speaking further he said Consumers had the right to receive clear and complete terms and conditions for service agreement and disclosures of price for goods and services.

He added that they also had the right to affirmatively accept all terms and conditions before being charged for services.

“They have the right to be protected against fraudulent, misleading and deceitful information, advertisement or labelling.”

According to him, the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA 2003) and Consumer Code of Practice and Regulations 2007 (CCPR 2007) ensure that service Providers deal reasonably with the consumers by providing them with information on their service.

He said that such information should be complete, accurate, and up to date in simple and clear language.

“The Commission plays a vital role in National Security and works very closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Security Agencies and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It also works with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other relevant bodies at ensuring security in the use of the telecom network.’’

Edehen also used the opportunity to enlighten parents and guardians on how to teach their children the proper use of internet.

“Ask how your children use the internet,’’ he advised parents and urged them to make their children show them some of their favorite sites and discuss with them.

“Make them aware that there are things on the internet, which may upset them and that they can always talk to you, their parents, or any trusted adult within.

“Make sure your children realize that they should never give out personal details such as names, address, school names, and telephone numbers to online friends they do not know,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

