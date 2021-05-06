NBA donates food items, toiletries to correctional centre in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado-Ekiti branch, has donated food items and other items to Children’s Correctional Centre in Ekiti, as part of activities marking its Law Week.

The NBA Branch Chairman, Mr Adeyemi Adewumi, said on Wednesday, while donating the items to the centre in Ado-Ekiti, that the choice of the correctional centre for the donation was because of its closeness to the administration of justice.

“NBA is an association established to uphold the rule of law. So that is why we considered the correctional centre as it is close to the administration of justice.

“We are donating the items to leverage the care of government toward the centre and as part of our resolve to give back to the society.

“We are assuring you that the association will always give priority to the vulnerable, especially women and the under-aged,” he said.

The NBA chairman, who observed that juveniles were the future of tomorrow, appealed to them to shun any vice that could lead them to the correctional centre.

He also charged parents to nurture their children in a manner that would make them responsible citizens of the country.

In his response, Chairman of the correctional centre ward, Mr John Babatunde, appreciated the association for the donation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated included: foodstuffs, toiletries, beverages and footwear, among others.

