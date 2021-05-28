Nasarawa NUJ condemns attacks on Police, INEC facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Friday condemned the wave of attacks on INEC facilities and police formation and personnel across the country.

The condemnation which was contained in a communique signed by Union Secretary in the state, Sunday John, and made available to newsmen Friday in Lafia also noted with dismay the level at which the nation is drifting into anarchy called on leaders at all levels to demonstrate political will in nipping the country’s insecurity in the bud.

The union while advising Nigerians especially the youths to desist from destroying national assets lamented that, resources that would have been used for other development are being channled into rebuilding the destroyed property.

The union who called on the State Government to provide security in the affected communities to ensure safe return of the affected persons however lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state on the efforts toward security lives and property as well as providing infrastructures in the state.

It also admonished the federal, state and local governments across the country to rise against the trend by adequately providing the citizenry with security especially the nation’s facilities that has become the target.

