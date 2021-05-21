NAICOM develops tech to check fake insurance certificates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has developed the technology for verifying insurance policies, with a view to weeding the industry of fake insurance.

The Commissioner For Insurance (CFI), Mr. Sunday Thomas, disclosed this while receiving the Minister of State, Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

He informed the minister that the Commission was working to ensure order in the insurance sector particularly, in the vexed issue of fake insurances in the road transportation sector.

He assured the minister of his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to ensure provision of adequate insurance for road transport owners and users within Nigeria and in ECOWAS member countries.

To this end, the Ministry and NAICOM agreed to immediately establish a joint committee to look into different areas of interest to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship.

Saraki said that the ministry has embarked upon a transformation programme for the road transportation sector that would have tremendous impact on the lives and wellbeing of the Nigerian public.

She noted that insurance was a critical aspect of transportation hence the need to collaborate with NAICOM to ensure a success of the programme.

