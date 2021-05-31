N380 fuel price: Next level catastrophe (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

Dele Sobowale

“To know that which before us lies in daily life is the prime wisdom…” – John Milton, 1608-1674, Vanguard Book of Quotations, VBQ, P.275

Africans in general, and Nigerians, in particular, are slow learners. That is why the giant of Africa (Nigeria) will never go to the Moon or Mars – long after Fiji Island (population 200,000) had got there. From the information at my disposal, those citizens of the island state, at least, don’t deceive themselves. Nigerians have never been honest with themselves.

We are in serious danger now, not just because of insecurity and the parlous economy, but because we too readily lie to ourselves. Worse still, we pretend to believe what we know is untrue and we want others to believe it too.

When the N380/litre fuel is introduced, we would have reached the Next Level of national catastrophe. We are responsible for what will unfold from the minute the new fuel price is announced. We elected the Buhari government which will make our lives miserable to the end of its days.

Forecasting economic outcomes is an art and science

“Every government is run by liars; and nothing they say should be believed.”- I. F. Stone, 1907-1989

Personally, I don’t derive much pleasure anymore from being right most of the time. Virtually every article I have written in the last ten years on the Business/ Economy pages of newspapers had either involved forecasting the future economic outcome in one aspect of Nigerian life; or telling Nigerians “I told you so”.

Governments will always lie to the people. That is why the media exists in society. It is our sacred duty to let the people have the facts – without fear or favour. It is an obligation we don’t always discharge as we should. We evade truths that hurt some individuals or in order to be popular. Yet, column writing is a trust. The columnist should not be engaging in popularity contest, but, in the search for and rendition of truth as close as he can get to it. What follows will not make you happy; but, it will be the truth.

“Allow an untenable economic situation to go on for too long; and, suddenly, there are no good options left.”- Arthur Burns, former Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Bank.

For too long, any economist worth his salt had known that fuel subsidy was an economic mistake at first; it has turned to lunacy at last. Governments, from Babangida to Buhari now, had grappled with the attempt to end the intractable issue of fuel subsidy, but, every one of them had lacked the courage.

They have all caved in when the political fall-outs prove too irresistible. Yet, fuel subsidy, where and when it exists, amounts to government encouraging the people to live beyond their means. And, when such handout is financed by borrowing, it ends up as mortgaging the future for the benefit of the present generation. We are consuming now and passing the bill to our children and grand-children to pay. This is most unkind of our generation of adults. But, all things come to an end eventually. Fuel subsidy must end now.

“NGF mulls N380/litre fuel price.” – News Report, May 20, 2021.

This bad news which was released by Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State needs to be quoted as delivered. According to him, “The committee recommends PMS pump price increment from the current N162 per litre to N408.5 per litre (negotiations on with organised labour unions. N380 per litre settlement with organised labour.”)

Why El-Rufai accepted to be the spokesman for the Governors, given the monumental problems he faces in Kaduna State, is a mystery. I strongly believe the Nigerian Governors’ Forum should have picked another spokesman to deliver this explosive message.

That said; let me interpret the message delivered in “governmentese” – an alien language to most Nigerians.

It is full of riddles. First, fuel subsidy removal is imminent – either totally or partially; either once and for all time or still trending.

Second, the governors, after demonstrating lack of courage and foresight, have been slugged by reality to acknowledge the fact that they cannot expect higher monthly revenue allocations from the Federation Account unless fuel subsidy is totally or partially removed. Third, the Federal Government, FG, which will eventually have to announce the bad news to Nigerians, has delegated its responsibilities for now.

But, the FG cannot chicken out for ever. It must address the nation because of the consequences that will follow. And, they will be severe on Nigerians everywhere in this country. Prayers cannot help us.

“Whatever a man prays for, he prays for a miracle. Every prayer reduces itself to this; Great God, grant that twice two be not four.”

– Ivan Turgenev, 1818-1883.

I have received several calls from our readers wanting to know if indeed there is a subsidy to be removed; whether N380/litre fuel price should be acceptable and what would be the consequences of that quantum increase in fuel price. Too often, the callers don’t voice their anxiety, namely, how to avoid the inevitable hyper-inflation. Let me address the last issue first.

Increasing fuel price from N162/litre to N380/litre, or 200 per cent, amounts to unofficial devaluation of the Naira. Prices of goods and services will escalate by at least 50 to 100 per cent. Aggregate inflation will rise above 30 per cent for the rest of the year.

Most of us might not like to hear it, but, it needs to be said clearly. There is subsidy to remove. The landing cost of fuel exceeds the pump price by a wide margin. Unless we close it, the FG and states will become ungovernable. None will be able to pay the Minimum Wage to which they were foolishly committed in 2019.

Forget about the refineries

Each time fuel price increase returns to the front of the national agenda, Nigerians ask the same foolish question. Don’t ask me about our refineries. I am sick and tired of repeating the same thing about the scraps we call refineries. What is quoted above is what we were told in May this year. If you believe that, you will certainly believe anything. Three obvious reasons should inform your scepticism about that announcement.

Buhari has only 24 months to go. No government has delivered any project on time. They would have exhausted the $1 billion before they go; the successor will have no funds to complete the job.

To be continued….

