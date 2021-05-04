My Dad is my biggest fan – Queen Biobele

Kindly Share This Story:

Model and Little Miss Damsel Nigeria Crowned Princess, Queen Biobele Longjohn, says her Dad, Mr. Mkpaka Longjohn remains her biggest fan till date.

Queen Biobele who hails from Kalabari Buguma Asari ‐ Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, took to her social media page, @littlemissdamselnigeria, to appreciate her dad for his support, so far.

The Rivers State Born Model said, her Dad is a source of inspiration, and with him, you get the Zeal and commitment to getting your task done easily.

My Modelling Manager, Nr. Frank Obia, has been wonderful and negotiates endorsement deals on my behalf, because I am still a child.

We are a bonded family, and I currently attend a High school with a penchant for modelling and philanthropy.

One would wonder how she developed a liking for modeling and influencing at such a young age, this is not far-fetched as she is born into a family that is nurturing and quite receptive to her many special talents, the father said.

Queen has grown into such great personality, and we are not surprised at how far she has come, because she has always shown greatness in her activities.

I have also encouraged her, to be a great woman, and bring more pride to our family, Mr. Longjohn stated.

