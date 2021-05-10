Mouka Ltd, DPKay Properties, others get NREPA recognition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

For laudable strides made in the Real Estate and Property sector, the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards(NREPA), has recognized some companies with awards of merit for the year 2021.

The Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards (NREPA) is a national platform aimed at celebrating the excellent achievements of the Nigerian real estate and property developers in Nigeria annually, an initiative of Emagez Solutions, partnering with the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, Africa Development Bank, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Federal Housing Authority.

The award brings Nigeria’s real estate and property industry giants to recognize them for their achievements and contributions to the sector annually.

According to the Chairman, awards screening committee, Mr. Derick Akakabota, ‘the recognition is to encourage and promote excellence in the real estate and property sector with the aim to achieve enhanced commitment to service, client satisfaction, innovation, professional development and community involvement. Also, to identify quality players in the real estate sectors.

Real estate companies that received various categories of awards are; Efficacy Construction Ltd, Crovation Property Ltd, Cosgrove Investment Ltd, Ruston Realtors Ltd, Stargate Construction Ltd, Cynosure Ltd, Photizo Properties Ltd, Zoe New Dawn, C95 Properties, Rydal Mew Ltd, Adron Homes, Mixta Africa, Crown Luxary Propoerties Ltd, Bloc HausLtd, Odibola Property, Ochacho Real Homes, Chavid Properties, Mouka Ltd,

In her remark, the brand ambassador for DPKay Properties, Mrs. Adunni Ade said; ‘the recognition is a testimony to the credibility and strength of the company in delivery reliable services to clients all over Nigeria’s

The Brand Manager, Mouka Foam, Yetunde Obadina, who appreciated the award, said ‘from a business perspective, winning the NREP award gives us an edge over the competition, assuring both potential and existing clients they are partnering with the industry’s best.’

