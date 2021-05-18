Motorists advised to apply 30km/hr speed limit on streets

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to reduce road accidents, motorists have been advised to apply 30km per hour speed limit on streets.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, gave the advise on Monday in Lagos at the Sixth United Nations Global Road Safety Week celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Week had the theme: “Street For Life”.

According to the sector commander, recent statistics of deaths and injuries arising from speed-related accidents is worrisome.

He said that to achieve the 30km per hour speed limit in the various states, local governments and communities, there should be an inclusive participation of decision makers in public and private organisations.

Ogungbemide said the UN urged stakeholders to see enforcement of the speed limit as an important step in reducing accidents.

He said that the Week was a corroboration of the Fifth UN Global Road Safety Week which acknowledged that strong leadership was needed to advance road safety in countries and communities toward the attainment of Sustained Development Goals and other global targets.

“It will interest you to note that this year’s theme is premised on the understanding that if adoption of the 30km per hour speed limit is accepted as a norm by motorists in cities, town and villages worldwide, everyone would have succeeded in achieving a reasonable control speed for all motoring activities.

“When this happens, we all would have succeeded in reducing, to a bearable level, traffic crash fatality index resulting from speeding,” Ogungbemide said.

He said that Nigeria recorded 2,113 road crashes in the second quarter of 2020, noting that the majority of the victims were aged from five years to 29 years.

“A total of 988 speed violations accounted for 47 per cent of the total road crashes reported in the second quarter of 2020.

“It is followed closely by 203 wrongful overtakings which accounted for 10 per cent of the total road crashes recorded.

“Speeding is a major factor in traffic deaths and injuries. The role of speeding in crashes is described in terms of its effect on the driver, the vehicle and the road.

“Excessive speeding reduces the amount of time the driver has to react in a dangerous situation to avoid a crash, increases vehicle stopping distance, and reduces the ability of road safety structures to protect vehicle occupants in a crash,” Ogungbemide said.

The sector commander said that the FRSC would visit the Lagos State Commissioner for Health on Tuesday and would hold a media talk on speed limit on Wednesday.

Ogungbemide said that on Thursday, FRSC would engage in advocacy visits and talks on speed limit, while on Friday there would be a special Juma’at prayer.

He said that on Saturday, there would be visivi to accident victims at various hospitals, adding that the week would end with a special church service at designated churches in Lagos.

The General Manager, Lagos State Drivers Institute, Hajia Afusat Tiamiyu, said at the event that the state was ready to partner with the FRSC on issues regarding road safety in Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of the Driving School Association of Nigerian, Mr Bolaji Goriola, said the association had been carrying out road safety advocacy.

The Ojodu Zebra Head of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Abiola Mabunmi, called for adequate enforcement of road safety rules.

He pledged to support FRSC to ensure safety on the roads.

