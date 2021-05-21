Monument Distillers reward loyal distributors

Kindly Share This Story:

Producers and distributors of premium alcoholic beverages, Monument Distillers recently appreciated its highest-performing distribution partners for their extraordinary dedication and support throughout the challenging 2020 financial year.

Speaking at the Monument Distillers Distributors Award Ceremony, Godwin Oche, Chief Executive of the Nigerian company said “Monument Distillers is proud of the top calibre and unrelenting dedication of our distribution partners. We are truly grateful for your dedication to the business and to our customers across the country.

This award ceremony is one of our channels for honouring and rewarding your unwavering support, particularly through the unique challenges of last year.”

Also read:

Fifteen top distributors were honoured at the event, with gifts worth N250 Million, including thirteen distribution trucks, a brand-new saloon car, a fresh-minted SUV and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa.

Commenting further, Abiodun Ajiborode, Marketing Director of the company noted that “The exponential growth that we have seen with our brands over the last few years could not have happened without the amazing support of our distribution partners, and of course our customers. Monument Distillers will continue to give back in every way possible.“

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: