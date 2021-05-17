Man, 30, remanded for alleged armed robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Azeez Maroof, for alleged armed robbery.

Maroof was ordered to be remanded at the Ado-Ekiti correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The accused was arraigned before a regular Magistrate court that was moved to the State Police Headquarters in State CID section in Ado-Ekiti.

The sitting at the Police Headquarters was due to the ongoing nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The police prosecutor, Mr Samson Osobu, said the defendant committed the offence on May 8, at Ise-Ekiti, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant committed the offence when he allegedly robbed one Alakofa Isaac of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle valued at N300,000.

He said the offence contravened Sections 1 (2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act.

Osobu urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from DPP.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered his remand and adjourned the case till June 30 for mention.

