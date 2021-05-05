Malaria: Improper use of nets worrisome — Mrs Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has described abuse of insecticide-treated nets by households as a setback in the battle to eliminate malaria in the state.

Mrs Oyetola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Olubukola Olaboopo at the 2021 World Malaria Day held at Palace Square, Iragbiji, stressed the need for proper use of the net in order to achieve zero malaria level in the state.

“Ongoing efforts to combat malaria include the use of insecticide-treated nets to prevent mosquito bites. These nets have been given to our people free through the support of the government and our developmental partners, mainly the Global Fund since 2013. The nets are provided through periodic mass campaigns and through routine distribution to pregnant women and fully immunized children.

“These nets have been proven to be highly cost-effective in the prevention and control of malaria. Although the misuse and abuse of these free nets can be seen almost everywhere in our communities, our people need to be reminded of the opportunities being lost by not putting them into proper use.

“Pregnant women and children are the most at risk of malaria deaths. It is strongly recommended that both of them should sleep inside the treated nets always. Pregnant women are further protected through the monthly administration of anti-malaria drugs.

“The good people of Osun State are also implored to desist from self-treatment of malaria on the presumption that all fever is malaria. We equally appeal to all those with the responsibility to prescribe drugs to ensure malaria is confirmed through the laboratory test before they prescribe antimalarials.

“The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day is “Zero malaria: draw the line against malaria”, with the slogan: “Stand up, take action”. This lofty global goal is an expression of the aspirations of the Rollback Malaria Partners for a world that is malaria-free. Many have asked if is possible for our nation to eliminate malaria, and the answer is an emphatic yes! We have seen the global malaria heat map shrink significantly since the turn of the 20th century till date, and the latest countries to be declared malaria-free is Sri Lanka in 2016 as well as Algeria and Argentina in 2019.

“We hope that Nigeria too will be declared malaria-free in the nearest future with the support of every one of us”, she said.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu said the state government would intensify advocacy toward the proper use of the insecticide-treated net with a view to eliminating the scourge of malaria in the state.

