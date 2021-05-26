Breaking News
Major crisis imminent, Okotie warns

In News
Chris Okotie
Chris Okotie

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie has warned that Nigeria is at the threshold of a major crisis.

In his second public statement in the last three weeks, the reverend gentleman and erstwhile presidential candidate, said that the forces holding Nigeria hostage would be defeated in the impending explosion, after which the nation would experience a rebirth.

His latest statement came as a reaction to an earlier one by a cleric, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel a represensative of the Nigeria Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, concerning the present crisis.

Below is Rev. Okotie’s full statement:

“The message from Bosun Emmanuel is arrant heterodoxy deriving from abysmal ignorance of sound biblical interpretation of visions and revelations.

“Nigeria is not a theocratic state like Israel. It is a client nation for God. There is a vast difference. Nigeria is at the cusp of a major crisis which is a precursor to it’s rebirth.”

According to the teacher of the Word: “Pristine forces which have been a perennial impediment to the fulfillment of Nigeria’s prophetic destiny are about to be pulverized.

“God cannot judge the body of Christ. That would be tantamount to judging Christ a second time. This is blasphemy at its apogee. We must compare spiritual things with spiritual to engender sound biblical interpretation,” he said.

“Let charlatans”, he continued “and self styled prophets avoid the  electrifying currents of eschatology where deep calleth unto deep.”

