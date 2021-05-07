LPG: Refiners, distributors seek adoption of clean

Kindly Share This Story:

By Obas Esiedesa

WITH over 850 million Africans still dependent on solid fuel for cooking, refiners and distributors of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, have called for speedy deployment of clean cooking fuel across the continent.

The adoption, LPG experts say, would save the lives of about 600,000 people annually on the continent.

Speaking at a virtual workshop organized by African Refiners and Distribution Association (ARDA) they warned of imminent dangers if Africa fails to quickly adopt modern clean energy for cooking.

The Executive Secretary of ARDA, Anibor Kragha, harped on the need for energy transition in the face of projected growing energy demand.

He pointed at LPG as a credible near-term solution for reducing carbon emissions against polluting solid fuels.

Kragha warned that Africa would face serious health crisis if steps are not urgently taken to transition into cleaner fuels in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, “The deployment of the planned Africa LPG Sector Development Fund to finance National LPG ecosystems at country-level will ensure a robust, full value chain approach to drive sustainable investments and accelerate LPG adoption across the continent.

“An integrated Ecosystem Approach for deploying sustainable investments across the LPG value chain is essential in Africa’s drive towards world-class per capita consumption of LPG”, he stated at the close of the workshop.

On his part, Chairman/CEO of GLPGP, Kimball Chen said LPG for Clean Cooking in Africa remained a priority issue for the international community – governments and various institutions – as well as private sector capital providers as evidenced by recent LPG feasibility studies in DRC, Kenya Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

