Breaking News
Translate

Lorry owners, drivers appeal to Ogun govt repair dilapidated roads

On 12:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gov Abiodun orders investigation into farmers/herdsmen clash in Ogun

The Chairman, Tipper Lorry Owners, and Drivers Association of Nigeria, Atan Branch, Ogun, Mr Amos Oludiji, has appealed to the Ogun government to repair the dilapidated roads in the Atan and Owode areas to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

Oludiji made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

He lamented that the deplorable state of some of the roads, especially the Sokoto Road in the Agbara and its environs, was very worrisome.

Oludiji added that the development had reduced the profit margins of their members as they spent a lot on repairing and maintaining their vehicles.

ALSO READ: Amaechi inaugurates 11-man investigative committee to probe Hadiza Bala-Usman

He said that the adverse effects of the bad roads on his members and the residents could not be quantified.

“Our members spend so much all the time repairing their vehicles, while residents are held up traffic logjams for hours due to the bad roads,“ he said.

Oludiji also said that the bad roads were part of the factors contributing to road accidents which had led to loss of lives and property.

He urged the government to make a concerted effort to repair the dilapidated roads so as to reduce the discomfort which the people experience daily.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeri

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!