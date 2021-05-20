Vanguard Logo

List of Boko Haram commanders seized by ISWAP

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) under the new leadership of Abu-Musad Albarnawy has taken over all territories under the control of late Abubakar Shekau in a major revenge onslaught against the former Boko Haram leader.

Sources knowledgeable about the terrorists’ groups said the ISWAP faction has arrested 30 top commanders loyal to the late Boko Haram leader.

Some of the commanders and others arrested include:

  1. Abdul Bash, Commander Parisu
  2. Abu Mujaheed, Commander of Sabil Huda
  3. Mala Ali, Commander of Farisu
  4. Amir Hassana, Commander Garin Dambe
  5. Malam Bako, Commander Hizba
  6. Amir Halid, Commander Njimiya Falluja, Commander Garin Mala
  7. Abu- Fatima, Commander, Gwashke
  8. Kaka BK, Commander Garin Abu Asmau.
  9. Alai Bukar, Commander Mina Ngawri
  10. Abu-Ubaida, Commander Jungle Gabra in Pulka
  11. Amir Abdulrahman, Commander, Gobara
  12. Abu Muhammad, Commander Alava
  13. Ali Shara, Commander Yuwe Hanyan Bama
  14. Amir Huzayfa, Commander Yuwe Hanyan Welcome
  15. Abubakar Sarki, Commander Yuwe Hanyan Konduga
  16. Ibn Abbas, Commander Barin Bulla Yaga
  17. Ali Ngule, Commander Madara Mountain
  18. Ummati Mai Shayi, Commander Madara Mountain
  19. Mala Musa Abuja, the Chief Bomb Maker
  20. Mallam Bana Sharra, Chief Judge to Shekau faction, located at Garin Mala Hassan
  21. Baba Dr. Konduga, Chief Medical Doctor
  22. Alava Road, Ma’azu Dan Lokodisa, the Chief Prison Officer
  23. Alai Abba, the Caretaker of Women, children
  24. Mala Musa, Chief Mechanic Officer, located at Parisu
  25. Abu Zaid, Chief Bombmaker, located at Parisu
  26. Abu Aisha Special Clearance operations Unit, Fairs
  27. Amir Okasha, Bomb Timer,
  28. Farisu and Amir Awana
  29. Among other terrorists.

It was gathered that following the death of Shekau, ISWAP fighters in over 30 gun trucks and dozens of motorcycles stormed Sambisa forest forcing the Boko Haram Commanders loyal to Shekau to surrender or face instant execution.

The source added that Abu-Musad Albarnawy, who had gone underground for a while now, was reportedly re-appointed as the new leader of ISWAP in the Northeast war theatre by the ISIS leadership which has become the major source of strength for the insurgents.

The source further said ISWAP stormed Shekau’s camp’s general area “following massive protests against his leadership style after he had eliminated some top Boko Haram Commanders including Abu-Fatima, his Chief of Staff who doubled as the Operation Commander within the past one month”.

ISWAP then concluded that with all the mistakes, Shekau was derailing against the main cause they had charted for themselves and that it was time for him to be taken out by force of arms.

Meanwhile, Albarnawi, who claimed he had received directives from the ISIS, maintained that he had been designated by the Amir al Muminin (the IS Caliph) to take over and coordinate all activities of the insurgents under one umbrella for easy movement of funds, weapons, and materials.

“The ISWAP and Boko Haram have been engaged in several infighting for superiority among factions resulting in the elimination of dozens of Boko Haram fighters from both sides within the past five years”.

