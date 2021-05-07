Lekki Port reaches 50% of breakwater’s construction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

CONSTRUCTION of the Lekki Deep Sea Port has reached 50 percent with the completion of the 1,909 meters long core of the main breakwater while work on the quay wall and landside infrastructure has reached advanced stages.

The milestone of the completion of the core of the main breakwater, according to the management of Lekki Port, would enhance the construction of other parts of the port scheduled to be completed before the end of 2022.

Managing Director, Lekki Port, promoters of the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) Enterprise Limited, Mr. Du Ruogang, disclosed these while briefing the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and other key stakeholders in the project including the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman; the Director-General, of Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Hassan Bello, during the first quarterly monitoring visit by the Federal Ministry of Transportation to the project site earlier in the week.

Ajani stated that it was heart-warming to note that the project is moving at a fast pace, assuring the promoters and stakeholders that the Federal Government would play its part to ensure the smooth take-off of the Port come the last quarter of 2022.

NPA MD, Usman, said that the agency will play its part to ensure that the timeline set for the delivery is achieved, adding that efforts are being made to facilitate the deployment of all necessary infrastructure needed before commercial operations begin.

“To meet the timeline for the Port, we would deploy the control tower as well as the BTS and GDMS which are critical infrastructure needed for the take-off of the port operations. In addition, we have to begin the construction of the administrative block,” Usman said.

On his part, NSC’s Bello reaffirmed the significance of Lekki Port to the economic prosperity of Nigeria noting that when completed, the port would be transformational for the country, and indeed the West African maritime landscape.

Kindly Share This Story: