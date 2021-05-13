Late Dongoyaro a first class combatant— Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, mourned former Field Commander of the ECOMOG, late Gen. Joshua Dongoyaro (retd), describing him as a first class combatant.

George, in his tribute titled: ‘General Joshua Dongoyaro: A Tribute’, said Dongoyaro’s death has robbed Nigeria of a patriot, a soldier and an administrator.

The statement reads: “The passage of General Joshua Dongoyaro, a first class combatant, a warrior standing ramrod, towering over six feet tall, bristling with bravery and valor-has indeed robbed this nation of a patriot, a soldier and an administrator.

“I met him when I served as the Governor of the old Ondo State where I benefitted greatly from his guidance and well hewn experience as he commanded the Second Mechanized Division based in Ibadan.

“Though he looked tough, intimidating in height, he could be humble and stern; he was disciplined and yet accommodating.

“Though born in Vom, Plateau State, General Dongoyaro, who was a member of the informal Langtang mafia dedicated his life to the service of this nation with selflessness and instinctive sacrifice. He was loyal to the nation. He was loyal to the military. He was steadfast to his faith.

“And he was totally detribalized. He demonstrated a robust excellent leadership in the desert of Chad as the Commander of the 203 Armoured Corps and later as the Field Commander of the ECOMOG in the ruins of Liberia.

“The General of Generals, he has served his cause. His duty is done. His mission is fulfilled. But he will never be forgotten for his patriotic purity, for his unifying national pursuit and for his willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good of this nation.”

Vasnguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: