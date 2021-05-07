Lagos State partners Ebonylife, Trace TV for EkoBeats

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture has collaborated with EbonyLife Place and Trace Naija to celebrate AfroBeats, the Nigerian art form that has conquered the world. EkoBeats was staged on Tuesday 27th April 2021 to highlight some of the rising stars on the Lagos music scene while giving new and exciting young vocalists an opportunity to shine in an ‘open mic session.

The Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf expressed optimism about the event. “Lagos State is the true home of Afrobeats, with its talented musicians and producers, and the record labels that have nurtured them. We have the biggest concerts and the loyal fans that have launched Nigeria’s greatest music stars onto the world stage. EkoBeats is our celebration of this world-class music that has created economic opportunities and employment for our young people, and continues to create positive ways for them to realise their true potential.”

The EkoBeats music showcase featured a host of performers and open-mic vocalists who treated the audience to an afternoon of musical ingenuity. The event took place at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island. Hosted by the amiable Sensei Uche, the performing acts included Avala, SGaWD, DJ SkoolBoi and several other Afrobeats artists.

EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu said, “Lagos State insisted that we find a way to highlight the role of the indigenous music industry in putting Lagos on the map as one of the world’s music capitals. We are proud to be hosting this event and we are grateful for the support of our partners. It should be a real musical treat.”

EkoBeats is the third of twelve events in the Eko Tourism Art and Culture Series, curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ebonylife Place, in partnership with leading organizations promoting Nigerian culture and the arts. It was an evening of live music, food and great networking, with an entertaining lineup of performing talent from the streets of Lagos.



