Lagos PDP: Saraki-led committee reconciles Bode George, Doherty

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation Committee and Strategic Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reconciled warring chieftains of the party in Lagos State.

Truce was broken among the leaders at a parley at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi where Saraki and other members of the panel held a four-hour meeting with Lagos PDP stakeholders.

The party leader, Chief Bode George, and chairman of the Lagos chapter, Deji Doherty, embraced truce and promised to work jointly for victory in future elections, Vanguard gathered.

With Saraki were former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ibrahim Dankwambo(Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Kaduna); Mulikat Adeola-Akande and Linus Okorie.

Lagos PDP chieftains at the peace parley included the secretary, Muiz Dosunmu, former acting national secretary, Remi Akitoye, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Lai Ogunbambi, Uthman Shodipe, and Otunba Okanlawon.

A source said the chieftains and committee members had frantic discussion about the protracted crisis and the need for mutual forgiveness and peace.

It was agreed that George should be accorded the respect of the party leader, who should also be conciliatory.

Saraki, who spoke with reporters after the meeting, urged the warring chieftains to sheathe their swords, jettison bitterness and adorn a forgiving spirit in the interest of the party.

He said: “We’ve urged committed PDP members in Lagos to bury their differences and understand that the call of majority of Lagosians to have PDP in government is more important than their own individual differences.

“We have reconciled the party leaders today and they are ready to dissipate their energies to push the agenda of the PDP for Lagos State. We are happy to see that.”

He added: “We must present ourselves as a serious party. The differences for many months have been buried and that shows people are committed now to make the party attractive to new people who wants to join the party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: