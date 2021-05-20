Lagos drops N428.98bn into FG IGR in 2020-Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government said it contributed N428.98 billion (32.08 percent) of the N1.3 trillion total IGR generated by states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2020.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, disclosed this on Thursday, during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the state, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

This, he said, was according to April 16, 2021, the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This makes Lagos the highest contributor to the federal purse.

Egube said: “This report shows that we are on course. It is clear proof that the ‘THEMES AGENDA’ of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration is an operational tool that is correctly aligned to our long-term development plan, and hooked up into our Medium Sector Strategy.”

“The THEMES AGENDA remains strong, and all its elements remain relevant. Even in the heart of the pandemic, the pillars held through. It was like Mr. Governor saw the future, despite the headwinds that came against the pillars, such as the health pandemic and the economic downturn, which lead to a revised budget and other tactical maneuvers against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The commissioner added that the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP), which encompasses the State Economic Development Policy and guided by the State Development Plan (2012-2025), has been improved on and expanded to a 30-year Development Plan (2021-2051).

“This new perspective plan is necessary to ‘encourage citizens participation (Build Team Lagos); develop our people to drive productivity and protect the vulnerable (Building our Future); drive Lagos readiness and openness for Business (Building our Economy); optimising relevant infrastructure to support our growth (Building our 21st Century Mega-City) and engaging intergovernmental partnership; all these are aimed at improving the quality of lives of Lagosians.

“The LSDP sits at the apex of the planning and budgetary system of the state. The document provides an overall direction for the growth and development of Lagos State. It also provides a framework through which all sectors of the economy can direct their energies and contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of people,” Ebube stated.

Kindly Share This Story: