Lagos completes over 1,097 projects across 970 public schools in 2 yrs

Kindly Share This Story:

Upgrades infrastructure in 30 communities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State has disclosed that over 1,097 projects across 970 public schools have been completed in the last two years.

Also, the state government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has extended development plans to 30 communities spread across different Local Government Areas of the state.

On the school upgrade, the government has built and rehabilitated 322 dilapidated schools and supplied 87,000 dual composite units of furniture to primary and secondary schools.

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday, when he inaugurated rehabilitated and newly-built classroom buildings in four schools – Fazil Omar Senior High School, Iwaya; Onike Girls Junior High School, Yaba; Igbobi Junior High School, Somolu and Akintan Junior Grammar School, Surulere.

He said: “We are flagging off these school infrastructural projects to deliver 300 classrooms and seven new hostel blocks in some of our schools.

“The projects being commissioned today include a block of 18 classrooms with administrative offices, library, laboratory block, toilets, and borehole.

“A block of 18 classrooms is also being presented to Akintan Junior Grammar School, this will be a continuous exercise until all the promised infrastructural projects have been delivered to the beneficiary schools.

“These projects will improve the learning and teaching environment in our public schools.

Education is still the most potent tool of empowerment, and one of the most tested ways to close the gap between poverty and wealth; it provides individuals with the necessary knowledge and skillset to actualise their potential and maximize opportunities in life.

“The vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like ours has made it imperative for us to ensure that our children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning.”

Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo noted that Sanwo-Olu has delivered on his campaign promises to deliberately focus on education as a major pillar of his THEMES agenda.

She said: “One of such promises was an increase in budgetary allocation yearly. Ultimately, the state’s purpose is to ensure that all pupils in government schools receive a good education in a good environment.

“It is indeed wonderful to see that these promises are being kept. In less than two years, the state has met every one of these promises to a significant extent.

“The project we are opening today is one of the 1,097 projects covering 970 public primary and secondary schools that Mr. Governor has approved in the last two years. These projects include over 86,000 dual furniture sets supplied to 775 schools; 70 new school buildings; 197 schools renovated; eight new hostel blocks built in the boarding schools.”

On the upgrade of 30 communities, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this on Thursday, during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, stated the ministry prepared Local/ Action Plans for the Communities through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA.

The communities that have had their Local/ Action Plans so prepared are:

Lafiaji Action Area Plan(2021-2031) in Eko District, Abule Oja Action Area Plan (2021-2031), Ajiwe Action Area Plan(2021-2031), Review of Maiyegun and Action Area Plan of an Extension to Aparakaja Casia/Abiodun Dada.

The ministry also undertook the Review of Ojodu Core Action Area Plan and prepared Ilo Awela Community Action Area Plan, Igbogbo Core Action Area Plan and Ologunebi Excised Village Action Area Plan as well as Shasha Oguntade Action Area Plan and Ladipo Osoro Action Area Plan among others.

Salako noted that the State would derive maximum benefits from the preparation of the Action Area Plans, including the effective control and proper development guide within its jurisdiction, functional land use pattern and arrangements, good road networks while urban regeneration of the slum environment would be achieved among others.

The commissioner, also explained that the Development Plans would bring about the provision of quality infrastructural developments within the planned area and

guarantee a sustainable physical environment during the stipulated planning period.

He added that in pursuit of the THEMES Agenda the Ministry also prepared Development Guide Plans for some Excised Villages in the State.

“In same vein and with due cognition of the need to extend physical planning administration to Non-Schemed Areas, Development Guide Plans are being prepared to make the Excised Villages more sustainable” he said

According to the commissioner, Development Guide Plans were prepared for the following Villages in different Local Government Areas of the State, which are: Onimedu Eleputu, Lakowe, Adeba, Bogije, Igando-Oja and Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A; Ajangbadi, Kemberi and Ketu Ijanikin in Ojo L.G.A; Parafa and Gberigbe in Ikorodu L.G.A and; Sangotedo and Langbasa in Eti-Osa LGA.

Others are: Suberu-Oje in Alimosho L.G.A; Apa (Parcel A) in Badagry LGA; Ibowon in Epe L.G.A and; Tedi in Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

Kindly Share This Story: