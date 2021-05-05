Lagos Assembly to establish research legislative institute

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed readiness to establish a research legislative institute of training and re-training of legislative members.

The Bill to establish the Lagos State Legislative and Research Institute passed through the second reading during plenary on Tuesday.

The Bill, a private member Bill, was applauded by lawmakers as a Bill to aid knowledge gathering and information on legislative matters across the globe.

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa opined that the Bill would allow for efficient and effective legislation.

His words: “This Bill is viable to us and also for other legislatures in service of the Parliament and other States can share in it as the Centre will be a learning space for councils and Local Government Chairmen, promoting and deepening democracy in our State.

“The Institute will also engage international Legislative bodies like African Parliamentary Union where we can acquire more knowledge through the Centre.” he maintained.

In his contribution, a member representing Eti-Osa II, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu noted that the benefit of the Bill will include among many, the induction training of new Legislative members and a refresher course for existing members; training of Legislative staff of the House; fiscal training in the areas of lawmaking.

“Education is a lifelong learning, medium of transfer of knowledge from one generation to another and to have an Institution to formalise the sharing of knowledge across the entire scope is a welcome and noble idea and we must do everything amongst ourselves to improve the capacity of lawmakers”, he said.

Also, the Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade maintained that the Bill has its numerous merits capable of promoting the activities in the State; adding that, the other State Houses of Assemblies will also benefit from the Bill when passed.

