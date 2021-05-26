Konga lines up over 100,000 tech devices at KONGA Tech week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Online and offline ecommerce platform, Konga says it has lined up over 100,000 genuine laptops, Desktops, tablets, mobile phones, printers and supplies, gaming devices and accessories at discounted prices as it flags off its Konga Tech Week sales campaign.

Konga Tech Week began last Monday to end on May 31, 2021.

The composite e-Commerce company says all the devices on offer are sourced directly from the Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs and will afford individuals, students, educational institutions, corporate organisations, government establishments, bulk buyers and other Nigerians the opportunity of buying the best products in the market.

A number of renowned tech brands, including HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, ASUS, Nokia, Zinox, Infinix and Tecno, among others, are partners to Konga for the week-long promotion.

Konga Tech Week is also supported by financial institution, Access Bank.

According to Kenny Oriola, VP, Online at Konga: “Konga Tech Week is an opportunity for all classes of shoppers including individuals and organisations to acquire genuine laptops, smartphones, tablets and other tech devices at very unbelievable prices,” he disclosed.

“The world has endured a lengthy scarcity of PCs occasioned by supply chain breakdowns and unfulfilled backlog of shipping orders posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The development has seen prices rise significantly for the few available units in the market. This is one of the reasons we have put up a huge number of PCs, laptops in addition to other devices for the Konga Tech Week.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: