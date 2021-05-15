Killed police Sergeant: 5 suspected IPOB members arrested in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command, yesterday said that it has arrested five suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, linked to the killing of a police Sergeant, Joseph Nwaka Department of operation of the command.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, said that their arrest came after a gun battle with the security operatives at Amanato in Isu local government area of Imo.

The police added that the bursting of their camp came as a result of the arrest of one of their members one Onyekachi Mmadufor, a native of Umuduruekwe Isu local government area, who assisted the police with the information in the arrest of others.

According to Police as captured by Vanguard: “The Crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the IMO State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abutu Yaro FDC, to rid Imo state of activities of the proscribed IPOB/ESN and other criminal elements are yielding positive results.

“The arrest of one Onyekachi Mmadufor, a native of Umuduruekwe Isu local government area of Imo state on 13th May 2021 by DPO ISU, where an AK 47 Rifle with breech no 56-258115 with 15 Rounds of live ammunition was recovered.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of IPOB /ESN who conspired with other members of their syndicate to carry out attacks and killings of police personnel and other security operatives. The recent atrocity was the murder of one Sgt Joseph Nwaka attached to the Department of Operations of the command where his AK 47 rifle was collected.

“As a follow-up, On 14th May 2021, the Commissioner of Police deployed Anti – Kidnapping unit and other Tactical teams of the command to Amanato Isu LGA for the arrest of other gang members but were heavily engaged to a gun duel by the hoodlums (IPOB /ESN). The operatives successfully repelled and dislodged them. As a result of the encounter, Five (5) suspects were arrested at the scene, while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.”

“In the course of mopping up the scene, Four (4) locally fabricated weapons, Six (6) Live Cartridges and a large number of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. A discreet investigation is in progress to effect further arrest after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the operatives for the job well done and enjoined them to sustain the tempo ensure lasting security and safety are restored in Imo state and beyond. He further urged the public to support the Police and the state government in their efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity of the state,” Imo police said.

Five suspected IPOB paraded at the Imo state Police headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

