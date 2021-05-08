Kidnapping, killing now a norm in Nigeria – Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say APC-led Govt has taken Nigeria 50yrs back

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, decried the surge in insecurity in the country, regretting that kidnapping and killing have become a norm in the country under the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government.

Wike said the APC controlled FG has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards due to its poor performance, maintaining that APC has mismanaged the opportunity Nigerians gave them to make a difference in 2015.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, after the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie led other leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on Wike the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

Speaking, Governor Wike told the delegation that in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than the former President Goodluck Jonathan. But having taken over the realm of political leadership, the APC have continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

Wike said: “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.”

