Breaking News
Translate

Kidnapping, killing now a norm in Nigeria – Wike

On 5:56 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
APC backs Wike on imposition of curfew in Rivers, urges residents to obey
Wike

…Say APC-led Govt has taken Nigeria 50yrs back

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, decried the surge in insecurity in the country, regretting that kidnapping and killing have become a norm in the country under the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government.

Wike said the APC controlled FG has dragged Nigeria 50 years backwards due to its poor performance, maintaining that APC has mismanaged the opportunity Nigerians gave them to make a difference in 2015.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, after the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie led other leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on Wike the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Kidnapping: Obasanjo cautions FG on payment of ransom

Speaking, Governor Wike told the delegation that  in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than the former President Goodluck Jonathan. But having taken over the realm of political leadership,  the APC  have continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

Wike said: “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015  when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform.  So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!