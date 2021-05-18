Breaking News
Kano to recruit 56 medical doctors

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano state government has commenced arrangements to recruit 56 medical doctors in an effort to enhance and boost healthcare service delivery of the Primary Health Care Sector in the State.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain made this known during an aptitude test for the prospective candidates.

Dr. Hussaini in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Maikudi Muhammad Marafa noted that successful candidates will be trained on the aspect of leadership, Data Management as well as on various Primary Health Care activities.

He also urged them to prepare for the challenges and tasks ahead.

The Executive Secretary, therefore, enjoined them to be committed and dedicated when they are fully employed into the board.

