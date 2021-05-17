Breaking News
Translate

Kano State orders schools resumption

On 7:00 amIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State government directed on Sunday that pupils and students should return to school on Monday, May 17 since the Eid el-Fitri holiday is over.

The directive did not cover the 36 boarding schools government ordered closed early in the year on security grounds.

Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru said in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesman, Mr Aliyu Yusufthat defaulting pupils and students would be sanctioned.

Sanusi-Kiru added that the ministry had made adequate arrangements for monitoring to ensure compliance.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Southeast APC chairmen commend Uzodimma’s boldness

He warned that government would not fold its arms and look the other way while students and parents chose the day convenient for the children to return to school.

“All boarding school students are to return to their schools on Sunday May 16, while Day schools students are to return to their schools on May 17,’’ the commissioner was quoted as saying.

“Government is committing lots of resources to facilitate good learning and teaching environment.

“There is, therefore, the need for a reciprocating gesture by parents and students to return to school on stipulated dates,’’ the commissioner stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!