Kaduna at a standstill as labour strike grounds activities

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna was at a standstill on Monday as activities were grounded due to the 5-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The workers were protesting the mass sack of civil servants in the state by the state government.

People faced difficulties in the pursuit of their daily bread as banks, filling stations, shops, offices both public and private, markets, etc, remained shut. There was almost total compliance to the directives of the NLC, whose leadership said they would neither retreat nor surrender.

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba had in his remarks on Monday, commended the workers, saying there will be no retreat or surrender by the organized labour to ensure the realisation of their demands are met by the El-Rufai led government.

According to the labour leader, “the 5-day warning strike in Kaduna state is a decision of the highest body of labour, the decision has been communicated to all security agencies of government. It is the beginning of the struggle of labour, hope our politicians will cooperate with us to ensure we protect our democracy by delivering its dividends to the citizens including workers.”

“More than 90 per cent of Nigerians are living in abject poverty and that is why insecurity and other social vices are in the increased in the country.”

He said, ” the organized labour is here in Kaduna to tell the world the truth of what the workers, pensioners, students, and other citizens in the state are going through besides the lies being perpetrated by governor Nasir El-Rufai by using media platforms for his propaganda.”

” The situation of the worker in the state is so pathetic that thousands of them have been laid off from their sources of livelihood without the state government making any effort to pay them their entitlements.”

“Worse still, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has gone further to increase the school fees thereby making the children of those sacked from their working place without payment to become drop out from school.”

He said workers in the state were being sacked from their jobs without following due process, and no constituted labour union was contacted by El-Rufai before he sacked the workers.

“It is only in Kaduna state out of the other states in the country that throws workers out of their jobs without any regard of the labour law and that is why we are here.”

“Political elites are elected to respect the law of the land and uphold the provisions of the land. Here we have a Governor that is not respecting the law but violating the law with impunity. He has sacked thousands of workers in the state. Over 20,000 workers in the state have not been paid their April salary.”

“After sacking the workers from their jobs, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has gone on to increase the school fees to also throw the students away from school whose parents have been sacked that have not been paid and as well as the pensioners.”

He said it was not true that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had invited labour before sacking workers.

” Traders are not left behind as their shops have been demolished to deny them their means of livelihood.. with the policies of the state government, insecurity has become the order of the day in the state.”

While thanking other Union leaders for cooperating with the NLC towards ensuring full compliance of the warning strike in Kaduna state, Wabba assured that the organized labour would declare another 5-day national strike across the country to ensure that the NLC’s demands were met

The strike was peaceful throughout.

Vanguard News Nigeria

