K2O multimedia partners Hermes Paving Stones

Torrents of congratulatory messages have been pouring in for K2O Entertainment, owned by Mr. Obinna Okpara & Hermès Paving Stones, owned by serial entrepreneur, Mr. Emeka Okparaji, over their new partnership, which led to the merging of the two conglomerate companies, which are now equity shareholders in K2O Entertainment Music Media & Films.

Both companies started off the year in a big way. Just months after Mr. D Tah Mac McIntosh was appointed Senior President of international A&R of K2O Entertainment Music Media & Film, the gentleman was able to facilitate the deal which will foster forward throughout Africa & the world as they go public.

K2O Entertainment has been advancing quite rapidly in its nine (9) years of operations in Lagos, Nigeria and Africa with several multimillion naira projects being churned out to include new music projects from their flagship artist, Hotyce, and their newest signee, Maj, as well as movies; ‘Besieged’ and the forthcoming film, ‘Foray.’

The company is taking several steps further in expanding globally at a rapid pace with its reach, by successfully partnering with foremost automated concrete Block manufacturing company, Hermes Paving Stones.

Both companies are set to take on new territories on the African and global front, imprinting the globe with the magic of entertainment and business by this partnership. K2O and Hermes Paving Stones are set to administer and peddle the gospel of business across borders and on different shores.

Hermes Paving Stones, based in Owerri, Imo State, is the leading concrete block manufacturing company in the whole of southeast and south-south Nigeria.

