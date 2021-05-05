Joy Osomiamhe-O receives most influential queen awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Abuja based Humanitarian and Social Entrepreneur, Joy Osomiamhe-O has been honoured with one of the most outstanding women recognitions as Most Influential Queen of the year 2020. She was presented the Award during the most recent Youth Awards and Entertainment Night in 2020.

While receiving the Award, Joy Osomiamhe-O had expressed gratitude to the Organization Street Minds Empire and the entire Entertainment industry, for considering her worthy of such noble recognition. She had then promised to remain an icon of feminism, through impacts and humanitarian activities carried out by her Foundation.

Joy Osomiamhe-O currently doubles as the Founder/President of African Scholars Care Initiative-ASCI and Principal Executive Director of Diamond Scholars Royal Academy. She has been described also as Humanitarian, with emphasis on the several interventional initiatives which her Foundation is engaged in.

She was crowned Most Influential Queen in Nigeria for her influential roles in the entertainment industry as a beauty queen, through supportive participation and earnest contributions. Joy Osomiamhe-O has received other distinguished and meritorious awards from both national and international agencies in Nigeria and across the world respectively.

