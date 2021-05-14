Jeff Lerner on how your hobbies can shape your profession

Kindly Share This Story:

Doing what one loves undoubtedly plays a huge role in how successful one can be in a particular profession or field. Jeff Lerner’s love for business kept him going and at the time he already lost everything, he began to look for better ways to do business as a hobby before he found success with the online business model.

Even with success, helping people succeed in business is one of the things he enjoys doing which explains why he has multiple platforms dedicated to teaching business and sharing tips and strategies. Jeff Lerner has become a business success story within a decade and that did not happen by accident. He is one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs in the digital space and his training institute, ENTRE Institute is reinforcing his business acumen and drive into other up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Jeff Lerner has found the hack to breaking barriers in business through his three P’s of success, Personal, Physical, and Professional empowerment through entrepreneurial education. He built a platform around his passion to teach and help budding entrepreneurs hone their business skills. Jeff’s love for speaking and teaching has also made him a highly revered speaker that’s regularly invited to speak at events. He also hosts a podcast called “Millionaire Secrets” where he shares business secrets with his audience and invites successful entrepreneurs to share their stories.

Jeff Lerner’s story embodies his belief that each day is an opportunity to show that humans were created to pursue excellence and act with courage. With more than 15 million views on both his Facebook page and YouTube channel and 128,000 followers on his Instagram page, Jeff Lerner had enough audience to buy into his speeches and teachings.

His proficiency in business landed him on the INC 500 twice and won him the 2 Comma Club X from Clickfunnels two times. Running and building businesses have become a hobby for him and it’s something he has become so good at that everything about him is about building businesses either for him or for others. He derives satisfaction from knowing that 100,000 people have benefited from ENTRE Institute and the number keeps counting. All of these and many more have shaped his attitude towards business and his position as an entrepreneur and CEO.

Jeff wants every aspiring business owner to never give up on their dreams. “I hope everyone keeps working, striving for excellence, and stays dedicated. It may get difficult but victory is for those who see things through,” he says. To unwind and relax, Jeff plays the piano and coaches his son’s basketball team. With the structure, he has put in place and his commitment to providing entrepreneurial education, Jeff hopes to see ENTRE Institute become the top educational institute for anyone looking to get into business. Jeff doesn’t want anyone spending valuable years making mistakes they can easily avoid through proper education. He wants to see people succeed and he’s playing his role in ensuring that.

