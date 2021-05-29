JayAfrotone invents a music genre with his new song ‘Chubedube’

Kindly Share This Story:

An uprising artiste Jonathan Igbinovi with performance name JayAfrotone inspires a novel genre known as Afrotone with his new song ‘Chubedube’. Afrotone, he said is a combination of mainstream music with African sounds, either by vocals or beats.

JayAfrotone was a lawn tennis star who once represented Nigeria as number one at Georgia Perimeter College, USA, and a medalist in the All African Games. His style of music is creatively fragmented as a fusion of African aborigines, cultural background, influenced and smelt into today’s mainstream sound.

When asked how his interest in music developed, Jonathan mentioned that he has been in the business of making music for a couple of years now, but has been quiet about it due to of condition of his professional tennis career. “Music has always been an escape route for me,” he said.” “I have many songs under my name but Chubedube is the first song I am releasing and promoting both locally and internationally. I decided it was time I introduce my own genre of music ‘The Afrotone Music’ to the world.”

With his record label Cuzradio Records INT, Jonathan is working towards creating room for artistes with eccentric sounds to become recognized locally and internationally.

JayAfrotone is a graduate of Music Appreciation from Georgia Perimeter College with music inspiration from Rihanna, Pitbull, Fuji, and Juju musicians. His song Chubedube is available on all streaming platforms.

