IYC President, Peter Igbifa, regains freedom from abductors

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The abducted President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide, Peter Igbifa has been released, twenty-four hours after he was reportedly kidnapped in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Although details of his release remains sketchy, a social media post of a top media aide of the Bayelsa State government who confirmed the released, said the IYC President was released on Wednesday night, somewhere in Bayelsa State.

The IYC President who was to lead a protest against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was reportedly abducted along the Omagwa-Port Harcourt International Airport Road in Rivers State on Tuesday.

