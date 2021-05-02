IT firm moves to ease cloud transition for Nigerian SMEs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Indigenous Information Technology solution provider, AkolagTech, has reiterated its commitment to enhance cloud seamless transition for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria.

This came even as the company advised SMEs in the country to embrace clouding and virtualisation to efficiently navigate the COVID-19 era and seamlessly run their businesses.

Speaking to newsmen recently, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akim Olu said that many big enterprises are still struggling with the best ways to go digital during this period.

He explained that lack of technology investment is another challenge among small, medium, and big enterprise businesses while business continuity and data protection are vital concerns for small and medium-sized businesses.

Stressing the importance of cloud hosting, latency and support services for the IT firms in the country, he promised that his company would give organisations the best service in line with international best practices.

He said: “We found out that some of the big enterprises are struggling to adopt the newest technology. However, we understand that change is difficult, and learning new technology can be overwhelming.

“Virtualization and cloud computing is the process of facilitating data center infrastructure into scalable infrastructure. Our staff hand holds the operation of transitioning your IT infrastructure into a virtualized and cloud environment.

“By simplifying our client infrastructure, we make it easy to scale. We help our client set up a private cloud on-premises with the best virtualization and cloud solutions. We also make the transition into the cloud seamlessly.

“We have our core services such as Managed Hosting Solution, Business Continuity Solution, Cloud Solution, Systems, Network and Security Solutions, Procurement Services – Hardware and Software also Digital brand solution. Over the years, our expert team have been servicing various industries and delivering world-class solutions in Nigeria.

“We provide the best hosting experience for our clients, either locally or not. We support a client that prefers to host locally. We also offer the best advice in choosing the best technology that delivers the best user experience. The majority of firms depend on data integrity as a critical component of their operations.

“We help businesses evaluate their current situation, the most critical data, and provide the best solutions to manage and protect their valuable data. We offer data storage, back-up and recovery, and database management services. We also provide a solution to make sure our client complies with data protection policy.”

Kindly Share This Story: