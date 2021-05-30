IPOB Sit-At-Home Order: Security beefed up in Asaba

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Police deploys undercover officers

…as Army, Police dismantle Biafra flags

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SECURITY agencies have beefed up security in Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the hoisting of Biafra flags in some parts of the capital city.

The Indigenous People People of Biafra, IPOB had declared a sit-at-home, tomorrow Monday as part of activities to mark Biafra day.

The Vanguard that a combined team of Army and Police officers were patrolling the capital territory, removing the Biafra flags hoisted by suspected members of IPOB.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command, Sunday night, issued a statement warning members of the prescribed IPOB to keep off the State, saying that the police would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the State.

The Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe, said; “the Command is aware of the threat of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their intention of parading themselves in some parts of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State who is determined to maintain peace in the state has urged officers and men of the state command to be on red alert, watchful, and deal decisively with the troubleshooters.

“The CP, therefore, warns that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting Biafra flag in whatever guise in the state. The command is more than ever willing and determined to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting.

“The CP is urging members of the public to partner with the police to see that those who try to bring disunity in the state and our dear nation be arrested and brought to book.

“Undercover Police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting anyone caught carrying Biafra Flag and to ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. The command will not take it lightly with anyone that is against the peace and stability in the state”.

