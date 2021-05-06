IPMAN lauds DPR for introducing transformational innovations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Chairman of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano branch, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Danmallam, has commended the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu, for his stakeholder engagement with marketers in a bid to foster a strong working relationship with independent marketers.

The IPMAN chairman made the commendation while briefing newsmen shortly after a meeting with members of the association in Kano on Thursday.

The IPMAN Chairman also lauded Engr. Sarki for the introduction of transformational innovations in the DPR in the areas of digitisation and automation which are geared towards ensuring ease of doing business with the agency.

Danmalam further commended the DPR Chief for relocating the headquarters of the agency back to Abuja and for his commitment towards building a befitting head office for the agency.

He, therefore, urged the DPR Chief to continue to carry IPMAN along in all the activities of the agency as he has consistently been doing since his assumption of office as Chief Executive Officer of the agency.

According to him, IPMAN on its part would continue to partner with the DPR in order to ensure adequate fuel distribution as well as its availability at all times across the country.

He assured that IPMAN would continue to support DPR under the leadership of Engr. Sarki Auwalu to ensure steady supply and distribution of petroleum products not only in the Kano zone but across the country.

