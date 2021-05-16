Insecurity: Southeast APC chairmen commend Uzodimma’s boldness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, South-East zone, yesterday gave a pat on the back of Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, for his boldness in tackling the insecurity in his state.

The Chairmen led by the Forum’s Chairman, who is also the Abia state caretaker chairman of APC, Donatus Nwankpa, spoke in a statement to newsmen at the Imo APC, party secretariat alongside other chairmen.

According to them, Uzodimma’s efforts have reduced the continued damage caused by the hoodlums targeting public assets and individuals.

Also read:

They said: “The Forum of state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Southeast has come to pay you, the government and the good people of Imo state as solidarity visit.

“Our visit is not only to show and express our concern, worry and total condemnation and rejection of the wanton destruction of properties, loss of lives and trivialisation of governance by the attempted arson in your country home, we have as well come to lend our voices in raging current national issues.

“We must commend your frank talks in your last interview, where you displayed a high sense of responsibility as you did not shy away from taking responsibility of the security of your state as the Chief Security Officer, and other sundry matters, a worthy lesson for your other colleagues in a federating unit.”

“We must also commend your show of maturity, humane disposition and a general sense of responsibility which reduced the collateral damage both in human and material losses in the face of brazen and unreasonable provocation by enemies of the state. You indeed disappointed them as they failed in their mission,” they said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: