Insecurity: Senate in close session with Security Chiefs, others

Senate on Thursday at plenary went into closed session with some heads of security agencies in the country.

The closed session followed the invitation of the security chiefs by the Senate, following the rising insecurity situation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Service Chiefs that were present at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff Maj.-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

Also in attendance were the Directors – General, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Maj.-Gen Samuel Adebayo, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Department of State Services (DSS),Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, before the closed session, while welcoming the Service Chiefs said their invitation was in pursuant to the resolution of the Senate to brief it on the security situation in the country.

He assured the officials that the Senate and indeed the National Assembly would remain a partner in progress with them.

The Senate President commended them for their resilience in the fight to address the security challenges across the country, adding that some personnel had lost their lives in the process.

Lawan said the officials have been doing their best with the resources at their disposal.

He urged the personnel to trust the Senate by providing information on what they think would be helpful to the parliament to help the Armed Forces perform better.

According to him, the armed forces is yet to achieve its optimum performance, this, Lawan attributed to inadequate resources.

He expressed the hope that the interaction would produce better ways of providing necessary resources for the security agencies to continue to fight insecurity, protect lives and properties of citizens and create the environment for the economy to thrive.

This, he said would make Nigeria to be a hub for investments and provide employment for the teeming youth.

Meanwhile, more security agents had been deployed to the National Assembly to beef up security.

Vanguard News Nigeria

