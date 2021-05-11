Insecurity: Police moves to avert attack at Sallah, deploys 4, 500

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa state command of Nigeria Tuesday deployed 4500 personnel across the state to provide security and avert possible break down of law and order before, during, and after the sallah celebration in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa state command, Bola Longe who disclosed this in a statement issued in Lafia ordered frequent surveillance and visibility policing across the state to forestall any breach of peace and ensure hitch-free celebrations

According to the statement by the image-maker of the command, Ramhan Namsel enjoined citizens to go about the celebrations without fear or apprehension noting adding that the Divisional Police officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders, and their supervisory Area commanders were directed to ensure the safety and security of the public.

The statement explained that Strategic Officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry out confidence-building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways, and Government/Private infrastructures to prevent and arrest any ugly situation.

“We have deployed undercover operatives to nook and crannies of the State for surveillance and information gathering. Sequel to this, Four thousand, five hundred Police Personnel have been strategically deployed to cover major towns, Eid praying grounds, junctions, recreational centres, and other public places, while rigorous patrol will be sustained on our highways for the safety of travellers”, Longer declared.

While calling on the people of the State to live in peace with one another irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation, he enjoined the people to report any breach of peace in their area to the Police for prompt action.

Similarly, the State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 1,372 personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic and other road users in the state.

The State Sector Commander, Shamsideen Sale said in an exclusive interview in Lafia that the 1,372 personnel deployed across the state comprised 672 regular Officers and 700 Special Marshall with a view to controlling traffic.

“The Eid fitr celebration has come and this period is characterized by heavy vehicular movements. In order to ensure safe driving and safe arrival of every road user, the FRSC has put in measures to ensure that residents in the state have a hitch-free celebration”, Sale said.

